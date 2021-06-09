Here are tips to get your new furniture quickly and avoid the ongoing delays

(WXYZ) — Are you thinking about buying some new furniture for your home? We've told you over and over about the furniture shortage, but it's not getting any better.

Earlier this year, we heard from Melissa Taylor about her new couch nightmare. She waited over six months for what was supposed to be a six-week wait.

Luckily, she finally got her delivery. But, if you don't want to spend months with an empty living room. Your best friend right now might be a local furniture store, as opposed to a big web retailer.

"Well, there's no stock. Things have ceased to come in from other countries," Pam Machenhemier, the designer director of a retro furniture store, said.

Even if you buy American-made, she said there are shortages of foam and even some fabrics.

Machenheimer said locally-owned stores will go the extra mile to make sure the kitchen set or couch you want is available, such as showing you fabrics that are available right now.

Her store will even sell floor models, unlike many chains, and she'll give you a loaner couch while you are waiting.

Before you click online to save a few bucks, check local furniture retailers.

Last tip, if you are thinking of getting some custom furniture for Christmas, order it now and don't wait until fall.

