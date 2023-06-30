Watch Now
Here are the groups getting from $946M in grants in the Michigan budget

Michigan Capitol
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, added $1 billion in new spending to an already record-breaking $76 billion budget, a boost intended to attract large economic projects, meeting immediate pushback from several key Republicans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:15:27-04

Michigan lawmakers approved an $82 billion budget centering on education, infrastructure and more earlier this week.

It's the highest-ever budget passed in the state, and includes more than $946 million in grants for a variety of projects under the Department of Labor and Economic Growth and Department of Transportation.

In the budget, it is broken down by community enhancement, economic development, healthcare, housing, public infrastructure, public safety, workforce development and critical infrastructure.

Below you'll see each project/organization and how much it is getting.

Community Enhancement Grants ($122,220,000)

  1. Statewide YMCA grants - $12,000,000
  2. Ferris State Museum - $5,000,000
  3. All of the Above Lansing - $500,000
  4. Mikey23Foundation - $500,000
  5. Conductive Learning Center - $500,000
  6. Eviction Right to Counsel - $2,500,000
  7. 100K ideas, Flint - $500,000
  8. Detroit Horse Power - $1,000,000
  9. Roseville Optimists Club - $100,000
  10. KNAC-non-profit - $250,000
  11. Discover U - $1,000,000
  12. Housing Co-op - $1,00,000
  13. Williamston Theater - $250,000
  14. Detroit Historical Society - $4,00,000
  15. Livingston Arts Council - $2,00,000
  16. Refugee and Immigrant Community Center - $500,000
  17. Ann Arbor Solar - $5,000,000
  18. Yemeni Foundation - $500,000
  19. Warren Parks and Recreation - $1,500,000
  20. Berkley - $380,000
  21. Freedom River Veteran Recreational Center - $5,000,000
  22. Police Athletic League Renovations and Additions - $3,000,000
  23. Symphony Grant Program - $3,000,000
  24. Vista Theatre Restoration - Negaunee - $3,000,000
  25. Eaton Rapids Teen Center - $3,000,000
  26. Livingston County Catholic Charities - $2,000,000
  27. Farwell Recreation Center - $2,000,000
  28. Holocaust Center - Farmington $2,000,000
  29. Making it Happen Foundation Entertainment Skilled Trades Program $2,000,000
  30. Grand Rapids Ballet - $1,800,000
  31. Kingman Museum Structural Repairs - Battle Creek - $1,700,000
  32. The Diatribe Community Space Capital Investment - $3,500,000
  33. Charles H. Wright Museum - $4,000,000
  34. Junior Achievement - Grand Rapids and Detroit - $2,000,000
  35. Forestbrooke Pool Renovation - Ann Arbor - $1,200,000
  36. Blandford Nature Center - Kent County - $1,500,000
  37. Detroit Opera House - $1,000,000
  38. Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan - $1,000,000
  39. Grand Rapids Public Museum - $1,000,000
  40. Oak Park Event Center - $2,000,000
  41. Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission - $800,000
  42. Empowerment Plan Detroit - Homeless Workforce Training Program - $700,000
  43. L!FE Leaders Workforce Development Program - $500,000
  44. Recreation Center - Ferndale - $500,000
  45. Bohm Theatre - Albion - $500,000
  46. The Children's Center - Youth Crisis Care/Crisis to Connection Programming - $500,000
  47. MML Foundation Michigan City and State Diplomacy Envoy and Task Force - $500,000
  48. Michigan Fitness Foundation Farm-to-Family - $500,000
  49. Sound Mind Sound Body Youth Mentoring Program - $400,000
  50. Big Brothers Big Sisters Flint Mental Health Services - $300,000
  51. Development Centers - Mental Health, Early Childhood Learning, and Employment Training - $250,000
  52. Crown Boxing Gym Upgrades - $250,000
  53. Save the Flags - $200,000
  54. Ingham County Sustainability Action Plan $200,000
  55. Ele's Place Infrastructure - $150,000
  56. Detroit Blight Busters - Kids Camp Facility Construction - $100,000
  57. Jackson County Fair Upgrades - $40,000
  58. Holly Municipal Landfill Security Upgrades - $100,000
  59. Fisher Building Redevelopment - $5,000,000
  60. West Michigan Hispanic Chamber Capital Improvements - $5,000,000
  61. Commerce Charter Township Nonmotorized Connectivity Trail - $1,000,000
  62. Portage Farmer's Market Outdoor Market Space - $1,750,000
  63. Iron Belle Trail Expansion - Van Buren Charter Township - $1,800,000
  64. Henry Ford Museum Roof Infrastructure - $4,000,000
  65. Special Olympics Center - Grand Rapids - $5,000,000
  66. Canton Charter Township - Youth Center - $2,000,000
  67. Saginaw Redevelopment - $5,000,000
  68. The Greening of Detroit Operational Support and Green Infrastructure Projects - $500,000

Economic Development Grants ($66,240,000)

  1. Detroit Flood Prevention - $240,000
  2. Invest Detroit Grant - $500,000
  3. Vanguard Community Development - $2,500,000
  4. Adrian Workforce Development Center - $10,000,000
  5. Education System Study - $500,000
  6. Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative - $12,000,000
  7. Lee Plaza Detroit - $6,000,000
  8. Fisher Body Plant Redevelopment - $5,000,000
  9. Lansing Center - $5,000,000
  10. Marygrove Development - $10,000,000
  11. North American International Auto Show - $8,000,000
  12. Redevelopment of Shopping Center - Sterling Heights - $3,000,000
  13. National Guard Conference - $2,000,000
  14. Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan Building Renovations - $1,500,000

Healthcare Grants ($91,100,000)

  1. Post-Secondary Education for Foster Care Youth - $500,000
  2. Redford Wellness Center - $2,000,000
  3. Hamilton FQHC - $1,500,000
  4. Health and Social Services Disparity Grants - $10,000,000
  5. Lansing Warming Center - $800,000
  6. Lansing Prevention and Treatment Services - $6,000,000
  7. Henry Ford Health Center - $20,000,000
  8. Detroit Firefighter Health Care Support - $10,000,000
  9. Saginaw Economic Development Medical Center - $30,300,000
  10. DMC Children's Hospital - COVID Relief and Recovery Support - $5,000,000
  11. Mobile Healthcare Cardiac Imaging - Corazon - $5,000,000

Housing Grants ($39,250,000)

  1. Siren Shelter - $500,000
  2. Mount Clemens Housing Project - $5,000,000
  3. Muskegon Shaw-Walker Housing Development - $18,000,000
  4. Southfield Affordable Housing Development - $5,000,000
  5. Grandmont Rosedale Mixed Use Development - $1,000,000
  6. Detroit Blight Busters - Tiny House Construction - $450,000
  7. Traverse City Affordable Housing Programming - $300,000
  8. Pope Francis Center Housing Project - $7,000,000
  9. Detroit Blight Busters - Orchard Village Apartments - $1,000,000
  10. Ann Arbor Housing Commission Renovations - $800,000
  11. Ypsilanti Housing Commission Construction - $200,000

Public Infrastructure Grants ($234,420,000)

  1. Allen Park Utility Line Burial - $500,000
  2. City of Pontiac - $5,000,000
  3. Midland Water Infrastructure - $15,000,000
  4. Huntington Woods Safe Streets Grant - $100,000
  5. North Rosedale Community House - $1,100,000
  6. Clinton County, Dewitt Road Projects - $3,500,000
  7. Alpena Port Expansion - $1,900,000
  8. Barryton Village Dam Repairs - $700,000
  9. Grand Haven Environment Mitigation - $2,500,000
  10. Paw Paw Water Dam - $1,100,000
  11. Lansing Community Pool - $1,200,000
  12. Keego Harbor Water Infrastructure - $100,000
  13. MLK Community Lodge - $6,000,000
  14. Downriver Community Conference Refiliency - $2,000,000
  15. Handy Park Improvements - $750,000
  16. Warner Mansion - $1,000,000
  17. Jefferson Chalmers Flooding - $1,000,000
  18. Taylor Heritage Park - $500,000
  19. Marriott Park - Renaissance of Hope - $1,000,000
  20. Harsen's Island Water Infrastructure - $2,000,000
  21. Lansing Riverfront - $1,700,000
  22. City of Pontiac Downtown Project - $50,000,000
  23. Jackson CAA Weatherization - $500,000
  24. Village of Brooklyn Park Infrastructure - $250,000
  25. Village of Grass Lake Pedestrian Crossing - $300,000
  26. Centerline Parks and Recreation Infrastructure - $1,250,000
  27. Shelby Township Parks - $780,000
  28. Benzie County Emergency Tower Improvements - $2,200,000
  29. Yale School Street Crossing - $300,000
  30. Grand Rapids Children's Museum - $ 5,000,000
  31. Garden City Hospital flooding - $5,000,000
  32. Pleasant Ridge Water Infrastructure - $1,800,000
  33. Broadway Ave. - Muskegon Heights - $6,000,000
  34. City of Wyoming Infrastructure Project - $20,000,000
  35. John Ball Zoo - $14,000,000
  36. Lake St. Clair Metropark Marina Renovations - $5,000,000
  37. Jackson County Bridge Repair - $4,000,000
  38. Linden Mills Restoration - $4,000,000
  39. Southfield Local Road Repair - $4,000,000
  40. Cascade Charter Township Urban/Suburban Recreational Pathway Interlink Project - $3,500,000
  41. Detroit Zoo Infrastructure - $3,000,000
  42. Texas Township Flooding Infrastructure Project - $2,200,000
  43. Muskegon Airport Roof Replacement - $1,900,000
  44. Hackley Administration Building Preservation - Muskegon - $1,000,000
  45. Inclusive Playground - Clinton Charter Township - $1,000,000
  46. Utica - Pioneer Park Pavilion and Pedestrian Bridge - $1,000,000
  47. Sterling Heights Recreational Grant - $1,000,000
  48. Troy Cricket Field - $900,000
  49. Genesee County Dam Gate Repairs - $750,000
  50. Royal Oak Parking Structure - $600,000
  51. Sullivan Historic Baseball Field Restoration and Revitalization - Grand Rapids - $1,050,000
  52. Willow Beach Road - Keego Harbor - $500,000
  53. River Rouge Infrastructure and Environmental Cleanup - $500,000
  54. Lincoln Charter Township Sidewalks and Paths - $400,000
  55. Dimondale Village Hall - $750,000
  56. Glassman Park Disc Golf Course - New Buffalo - $200,000
  57. Harper Woods Pocket Park - $200,000
  58. Plymouth - Kellogg Park Bandshell Replacement - $200,000
  59. St. Joseph - Shoreline Softening Coastal Management - $200,000
  60. Novi Parks Splash Pad - $200,000
  61. Hazel Park Library Meeting Pods - $100,000
  62. Northville Maybury Park Facilities Upgrades - $80,000
  63. Sand Lake Water Infrastructure - $410,000
  64. Gratiot County Road Repairs - $5,000,000
  65. Greektown Corridor Development - $20,000,000
  66. Burma Center Parking Capital Improvements - Battle Creek - $750,000
  67. Economic Development Site Readiness Project - 5 Mile Road - Wayne County - $10,000,000
  68. City of Portland Wastewater Treatment Repairs - $3,000,000
  69. Ann Arbor Parks Splash Pads - $1,000,000

Public Safety Grants ($176,400,00)

  1. Delhi Fire Station - $7,500,000
  2. Farmington Hills Emergency System Upgrade - $3,000,000
  3. Farmington Fire Station Renovation - $750,000
  4. Ecorse Fire Truck - $500,000
  5. Garden City Fire Station - $800,000
  6. Bloomfield Hills Community Safety - $15,000,000
  7. Dearborn Heights Fire Station - $10,000,000
  8. Macomb County Jail - $40,000,000
  9. Grand Rapids Fire Stations - $35,000,000
  10. Jail Diversion Fund - $2,500,000
  11. Canton Charter Township Fire Station Construction Project - $7,000,000
  12. Dearborn Fire Station Upgrades - $5,000,000
  13. Westland Fire Station and EMT Equipment - $7,000,000
  14. Olivet Fire Department - $1,000,000
  15. Mount Clemens Fire Truck - $500,000
  16. Eaton County Sheriff Equipment - $900,000
  17. Berrien County Jail Study - $200,000
  18. Chocolay Township SCBA Fire Equipment - $150,000
  19. City of Plymouth Police Vehicle - $50,000
  20. Freeway Cameras for Public Safety - $30,000,000
  21. Washtenaw Court Security Infrastructure Improvements - $5,000,000
  22. Traverse City Ladder Truck - $1,800,000
  23. Flint Police Department - $2,750,000

Workforce Development Grants ($35,000,000)

  1. AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute $5,000,000
  2. GST Michigan Works! - $2,500,000
  3. Cyber Security Program - $1,000,000
  4. Kent County Healthcare Services - $1,000,000
  5. Senior Housing and Childcare - $1,000,000
  6. Lansing School Building Rehabilitation (Walter French) - $2,500,000
  7. St. Clair Housing Services - $1,000,000
  8. Henry Ford College Student Success Center - $10,000,000
  9. Mid-Michigan College Advanced Manufacturing/Skilled Trades Center - $2,500,000
  10. Michigan Minority Supplier Council - $2,500,000
  11. Calvin University Partnership - $1,000,000
  12. Global Michigan Talent Initiative - $5,000,000

Critical Infrastructure

  1. Local disaster relief fund - $5 million
  2. Rail grade separation "highest priority" - $10 million
  3. Mack Ave. Corridor Improvement Plan - $1 million
  4. Doc and port rehabilitation in Sault Ste. Marie - $5 million
  5. MDOT for design and build soundwalls in Troy - $10 million
  6. Martin Luther King bridge replacement/rehab - $100,000
  7. Miss Dig - $500,000 for utility mapping, $500,000 for education and training
  8. County road association software - $100 million
  9. reconstruction of roads and sidewalks in Canton Township - $5 million
  10. White Lake Road in Livingston County - $1.44 million
  11. Allen Park road construction - $1.6 million
  12. Lincoln Park road construction - $1.4 million
  13. Baraga County transportation facility - $3 million
  14. Hamtramck sidewalk and alley repairs - $260,000
  15. Capital Region Airport roadway improvements - $9.4 million
  16. Rail grade separation project (Van Horn & Fort in Trenton) - $5 million
  17. Bay County road reconstruction - $10 million
  18. Clinton County road reconstruction - $10 million
  19. Construction of US-131 Business loop interchange in Kalamazoo - $20 million
  20. Movable bridge - Grosse Ile - $20 million
  21. Denton Road Bridge in Belleville - $10 million
  22. Battle Creek Unlimited Drone Park - $7 million
  23. Great Lakes Marine Office within MDOT - $5 million
  24. U-M Hospital capital costs of air ambulance fleet - $5 million
  25. Rails to Trails project in Shiawassee County - $4.4 million
