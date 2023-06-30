Here are the groups getting from $946M in grants in the Michigan budget

Michigan lawmakers approved an $82 billion budget centering on education, infrastructure and more earlier this week.

It's the highest-ever budget passed in the state, and includes more than $946 million in grants for a variety of projects under the Department of Labor and Economic Growth and Department of Transportation.

In the budget, it is broken down by community enhancement, economic development, healthcare, housing, public infrastructure, public safety, workforce development and critical infrastructure.

Below you'll see each project/organization and how much it is getting.

Community Enhancement Grants ($122,220,000)



Statewide YMCA grants - $12,000,000 Ferris State Museum - $5,000,000 All of the Above Lansing - $500,000 Mikey23Foundation - $500,000 Conductive Learning Center - $500,000 Eviction Right to Counsel - $2,500,000 100K ideas, Flint - $500,000 Detroit Horse Power - $1,000,000 Roseville Optimists Club - $100,000 KNAC-non-profit - $250,000 Discover U - $1,000,000 Housing Co-op - $1,00,000 Williamston Theater - $250,000 Detroit Historical Society - $4,00,000 Livingston Arts Council - $2,00,000 Refugee and Immigrant Community Center - $500,000 Ann Arbor Solar - $5,000,000 Yemeni Foundation - $500,000 Warren Parks and Recreation - $1,500,000 Berkley - $380,000 Freedom River Veteran Recreational Center - $5,000,000 Police Athletic League Renovations and Additions - $3,000,000 Symphony Grant Program - $3,000,000 Vista Theatre Restoration - Negaunee - $3,000,000 Eaton Rapids Teen Center - $3,000,000 Livingston County Catholic Charities - $2,000,000 Farwell Recreation Center - $2,000,000 Holocaust Center - Farmington $2,000,000 Making it Happen Foundation Entertainment Skilled Trades Program $2,000,000 Grand Rapids Ballet - $1,800,000 Kingman Museum Structural Repairs - Battle Creek - $1,700,000 The Diatribe Community Space Capital Investment - $3,500,000 Charles H. Wright Museum - $4,000,000 Junior Achievement - Grand Rapids and Detroit - $2,000,000 Forestbrooke Pool Renovation - Ann Arbor - $1,200,000 Blandford Nature Center - Kent County - $1,500,000 Detroit Opera House - $1,000,000 Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan - $1,000,000 Grand Rapids Public Museum - $1,000,000 Oak Park Event Center - $2,000,000 Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission - $800,000 Empowerment Plan Detroit - Homeless Workforce Training Program - $700,000 L!FE Leaders Workforce Development Program - $500,000 Recreation Center - Ferndale - $500,000 Bohm Theatre - Albion - $500,000 The Children's Center - Youth Crisis Care/Crisis to Connection Programming - $500,000 MML Foundation Michigan City and State Diplomacy Envoy and Task Force - $500,000 Michigan Fitness Foundation Farm-to-Family - $500,000 Sound Mind Sound Body Youth Mentoring Program - $400,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters Flint Mental Health Services - $300,000 Development Centers - Mental Health, Early Childhood Learning, and Employment Training - $250,000 Crown Boxing Gym Upgrades - $250,000 Save the Flags - $200,000 Ingham County Sustainability Action Plan $200,000 Ele's Place Infrastructure - $150,000 Detroit Blight Busters - Kids Camp Facility Construction - $100,000 Jackson County Fair Upgrades - $40,000 Holly Municipal Landfill Security Upgrades - $100,000 Fisher Building Redevelopment - $5,000,000 West Michigan Hispanic Chamber Capital Improvements - $5,000,000 Commerce Charter Township Nonmotorized Connectivity Trail - $1,000,000 Portage Farmer's Market Outdoor Market Space - $1,750,000 Iron Belle Trail Expansion - Van Buren Charter Township - $1,800,000 Henry Ford Museum Roof Infrastructure - $4,000,000 Special Olympics Center - Grand Rapids - $5,000,000 Canton Charter Township - Youth Center - $2,000,000 Saginaw Redevelopment - $5,000,000 The Greening of Detroit Operational Support and Green Infrastructure Projects - $500,000

Economic Development Grants ($66,240,000)



Detroit Flood Prevention - $240,000 Invest Detroit Grant - $500,000 Vanguard Community Development - $2,500,000 Adrian Workforce Development Center - $10,000,000 Education System Study - $500,000 Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative - $12,000,000 Lee Plaza Detroit - $6,000,000 Fisher Body Plant Redevelopment - $5,000,000 Lansing Center - $5,000,000 Marygrove Development - $10,000,000 North American International Auto Show - $8,000,000 Redevelopment of Shopping Center - Sterling Heights - $3,000,000 National Guard Conference - $2,000,000 Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan Building Renovations - $1,500,000

Healthcare Grants ($91,100,000)



Post-Secondary Education for Foster Care Youth - $500,000 Redford Wellness Center - $2,000,000 Hamilton FQHC - $1,500,000 Health and Social Services Disparity Grants - $10,000,000 Lansing Warming Center - $800,000 Lansing Prevention and Treatment Services - $6,000,000 Henry Ford Health Center - $20,000,000 Detroit Firefighter Health Care Support - $10,000,000 Saginaw Economic Development Medical Center - $30,300,000 DMC Children's Hospital - COVID Relief and Recovery Support - $5,000,000 Mobile Healthcare Cardiac Imaging - Corazon - $5,000,000

Housing Grants ($39,250,000)



Siren Shelter - $500,000 Mount Clemens Housing Project - $5,000,000 Muskegon Shaw-Walker Housing Development - $18,000,000 Southfield Affordable Housing Development - $5,000,000 Grandmont Rosedale Mixed Use Development - $1,000,000 Detroit Blight Busters - Tiny House Construction - $450,000 Traverse City Affordable Housing Programming - $300,000 Pope Francis Center Housing Project - $7,000,000 Detroit Blight Busters - Orchard Village Apartments - $1,000,000 Ann Arbor Housing Commission Renovations - $800,000 Ypsilanti Housing Commission Construction - $200,000

Public Infrastructure Grants ($234,420,000)



Allen Park Utility Line Burial - $500,000 City of Pontiac - $5,000,000 Midland Water Infrastructure - $15,000,000 Huntington Woods Safe Streets Grant - $100,000 North Rosedale Community House - $1,100,000 Clinton County, Dewitt Road Projects - $3,500,000 Alpena Port Expansion - $1,900,000 Barryton Village Dam Repairs - $700,000 Grand Haven Environment Mitigation - $2,500,000 Paw Paw Water Dam - $1,100,000 Lansing Community Pool - $1,200,000 Keego Harbor Water Infrastructure - $100,000 MLK Community Lodge - $6,000,000 Downriver Community Conference Refiliency - $2,000,000 Handy Park Improvements - $750,000 Warner Mansion - $1,000,000 Jefferson Chalmers Flooding - $1,000,000 Taylor Heritage Park - $500,000 Marriott Park - Renaissance of Hope - $1,000,000 Harsen's Island Water Infrastructure - $2,000,000 Lansing Riverfront - $1,700,000 City of Pontiac Downtown Project - $50,000,000 Jackson CAA Weatherization - $500,000 Village of Brooklyn Park Infrastructure - $250,000 Village of Grass Lake Pedestrian Crossing - $300,000 Centerline Parks and Recreation Infrastructure - $1,250,000 Shelby Township Parks - $780,000 Benzie County Emergency Tower Improvements - $2,200,000 Yale School Street Crossing - $300,000 Grand Rapids Children's Museum - $ 5,000,000 Garden City Hospital flooding - $5,000,000 Pleasant Ridge Water Infrastructure - $1,800,000 Broadway Ave. - Muskegon Heights - $6,000,000 City of Wyoming Infrastructure Project - $20,000,000 John Ball Zoo - $14,000,000 Lake St. Clair Metropark Marina Renovations - $5,000,000 Jackson County Bridge Repair - $4,000,000 Linden Mills Restoration - $4,000,000 Southfield Local Road Repair - $4,000,000 Cascade Charter Township Urban/Suburban Recreational Pathway Interlink Project - $3,500,000 Detroit Zoo Infrastructure - $3,000,000 Texas Township Flooding Infrastructure Project - $2,200,000 Muskegon Airport Roof Replacement - $1,900,000 Hackley Administration Building Preservation - Muskegon - $1,000,000 Inclusive Playground - Clinton Charter Township - $1,000,000 Utica - Pioneer Park Pavilion and Pedestrian Bridge - $1,000,000 Sterling Heights Recreational Grant - $1,000,000 Troy Cricket Field - $900,000 Genesee County Dam Gate Repairs - $750,000 Royal Oak Parking Structure - $600,000 Sullivan Historic Baseball Field Restoration and Revitalization - Grand Rapids - $1,050,000 Willow Beach Road - Keego Harbor - $500,000 River Rouge Infrastructure and Environmental Cleanup - $500,000 Lincoln Charter Township Sidewalks and Paths - $400,000 Dimondale Village Hall - $750,000 Glassman Park Disc Golf Course - New Buffalo - $200,000 Harper Woods Pocket Park - $200,000 Plymouth - Kellogg Park Bandshell Replacement - $200,000 St. Joseph - Shoreline Softening Coastal Management - $200,000 Novi Parks Splash Pad - $200,000 Hazel Park Library Meeting Pods - $100,000 Northville Maybury Park Facilities Upgrades - $80,000 Sand Lake Water Infrastructure - $410,000 Gratiot County Road Repairs - $5,000,000 Greektown Corridor Development - $20,000,000 Burma Center Parking Capital Improvements - Battle Creek - $750,000 Economic Development Site Readiness Project - 5 Mile Road - Wayne County - $10,000,000 City of Portland Wastewater Treatment Repairs - $3,000,000 Ann Arbor Parks Splash Pads - $1,000,000

Public Safety Grants ($176,400,00)



Delhi Fire Station - $7,500,000 Farmington Hills Emergency System Upgrade - $3,000,000 Farmington Fire Station Renovation - $750,000 Ecorse Fire Truck - $500,000 Garden City Fire Station - $800,000 Bloomfield Hills Community Safety - $15,000,000 Dearborn Heights Fire Station - $10,000,000 Macomb County Jail - $40,000,000 Grand Rapids Fire Stations - $35,000,000 Jail Diversion Fund - $2,500,000 Canton Charter Township Fire Station Construction Project - $7,000,000 Dearborn Fire Station Upgrades - $5,000,000 Westland Fire Station and EMT Equipment - $7,000,000 Olivet Fire Department - $1,000,000 Mount Clemens Fire Truck - $500,000 Eaton County Sheriff Equipment - $900,000 Berrien County Jail Study - $200,000 Chocolay Township SCBA Fire Equipment - $150,000 City of Plymouth Police Vehicle - $50,000 Freeway Cameras for Public Safety - $30,000,000 Washtenaw Court Security Infrastructure Improvements - $5,000,000 Traverse City Ladder Truck - $1,800,000 Flint Police Department - $2,750,000

Workforce Development Grants ($35,000,000)



AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute $5,000,000 GST Michigan Works! - $2,500,000 Cyber Security Program - $1,000,000 Kent County Healthcare Services - $1,000,000 Senior Housing and Childcare - $1,000,000 Lansing School Building Rehabilitation (Walter French) - $2,500,000 St. Clair Housing Services - $1,000,000 Henry Ford College Student Success Center - $10,000,000 Mid-Michigan College Advanced Manufacturing/Skilled Trades Center - $2,500,000 Michigan Minority Supplier Council - $2,500,000 Calvin University Partnership - $1,000,000 Global Michigan Talent Initiative - $5,000,000

