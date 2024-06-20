Watch Now
News

Actions

Here are the concerts & events coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2024

Little Caesars Arena - 2023 updated web photo.jpeg
WXYZ
Little Caesars Arena - 2023 updated web photo.jpeg
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit is playing host to some of the biggest names in entertainment in 2024.

Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2024
Related: Here are concerts & events coming to Ford Field & Comerica Park in 2024

Below is a list of the concerts and events coming to the arena in 2024.

(The list will be updated weekly)

  • May 21 - Heart
  • May 29 - Lauren Daigle
  • June 1 - Peso Pluma
  • June 5 - Chris Brown
  • June 14 - Melanie Martinez
  • June 19 - Jhene Aiko with Coi Leray, Tink, UMI and Kiana Lede
  • June 30 - AJR
  • July 20 - 85 South featuring comedians Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly
  • July 27 - Kid Cudi
  • July 31 - Jennifer Lopez Cancelled
  • August 1 - Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake
  • August 4 - Future and Metro Boomin
  • August 9 - The Group Xscape and SWV with special guests Mya, Total and 7O2
  • August 12 - Blink-182
  • August 15 - Missy Elliott with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland
  • August 17 - Childish Gambino
  • August 23 - Incubus
  • September 12-13 - Usher
  • September 14 - Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
  • September 15 - Kirk Franklin
  • September 26 - Sabrina Carter
  • September 29 - Twenty One Pilots
  • October 5 - Tom Segura
  • October 7 - Billie Eilish
  • October 9 - Jeff Lynne's ELO
  • October 11 - Maxwell with special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London
  • October 14-15 - P!NK
  • October 25 - Justin Timberlake
  • November 3 - Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles
  • November 12 - The Black Keys with special guest The Head and The Heart
  • November 20 - Creed
  • December 15 - Shakira
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book