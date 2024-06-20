Here are the concerts & events coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2024

Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit is playing host to some of the biggest names in entertainment in 2024.
Below is a list of the concerts and events coming to the arena in 2024.
(The list will be updated weekly)
- May 21 - Heart
- May 29 - Lauren Daigle
- June 1 - Peso Pluma
- June 5 - Chris Brown
- June 14 - Melanie Martinez
- June 19 - Jhene Aiko with Coi Leray, Tink, UMI and Kiana Lede
- June 30 - AJR
- July 20 - 85 South featuring comedians Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly
- July 27 - Kid Cudi
July 31 - Jennifer LopezCancelled
- August 1 - Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake
- August 4 - Future and Metro Boomin
- August 9 - The Group Xscape and SWV with special guests Mya, Total and 7O2
- August 12 - Blink-182
- August 15 - Missy Elliott with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland
- August 17 - Childish Gambino
- August 23 - Incubus
- September 12-13 - Usher
- September 14 - Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
- September 15 - Kirk Franklin
- September 26 - Sabrina Carter
- September 29 - Twenty One Pilots
- October 5 - Tom Segura
- October 7 - Billie Eilish
- October 9 - Jeff Lynne's ELO
- October 11 - Maxwell with special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London
- October 14-15 - P!NK
- October 25 - Justin Timberlake
- November 3 - Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles
- November 12 - The Black Keys with special guest The Head and The Heart
- November 20 - Creed
- December 15 - Shakira