Henry Ford Museum offering free admission on MLK Day

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
The Henry Ford Museum Clock Tower, shown on Thursday, July 29, 2010 is a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. <br/><br/>
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 12, 2022
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering free admission to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on Jan. 17, 2022.

Guests can view the Rosa Parks Bus and other contributions highlighting the civil rights movement. Admission also includes the "With Liberty and Justice for All" exhibit. This exhibit highlights the rocking chair used by Abraham Lincoln the night of his assassination and an engraved copy of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

According to a press release, reservations are not required for admission, and there will be limited capacity.

