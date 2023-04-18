Help name the bald eagles nesting in Shelby Township!

(WXYZ) — The Shelby Township and Burgess-Shadbush Nature Centers are looking to name the two bald eagles seen nesting at Holland Ponds Park.

The nameless pair were spotted last month by wildlife photographer and bald eagle observer Joan Bonin. Officials believe the pair are nesting and ready to rear juvenile eagles.

In the meantime, the nature centers are ready to welcome the soon-to-be parents to the community with official names. The center created a poll with five name options for the pair.



Nathaniel & Jemima Isaac & Susannah Anna & Harold Ike & Mamie Peter & Sarah

Each name has some type of connection to the U.S. or the Shelby Township community.

Community members have until 4 p.m. on April 21 to choose a name for the eagles. The winning names will be announced at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center’s Earth Day Celebration being held on April 22 at 4101 River Bends Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To vote for a name and to learn the meanings behind the names selected, click here.