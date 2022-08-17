Hearing will determine if agencies can enforce Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, a hearing will take place to determine the next steps in Michigan's battle over abortion rights.

On August 1, a temporary restraining order was put in place stopping county prosecutors from criminalizing abortion under Michigan's 1931 ban.

But, today Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will determine if that order remains.

The state appeals court said a previous decision to suspend the law applies to the Attorney General's office, but not county prosecutors.

Most county prosecutors in Michigan have said they don’t plan on enforcing the 1931 law which was invalidated by Roe v. Wade but now hangs in the balance.

However, prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties say they can’t rule it out.

The attorney for those prosecutors spoke with 7 Action News earlier this month after a judge ruled in the state’s favor.

"There is no right to an abortion under Michigan's constitution so to grant a TRO to stop enforcement of a law based on the current existing status of the law is an interesting outcome,” the attorney said.

That attorney, David Kallman will have another opportunity to argue his case Wednesday.

The state is seeking to keep this restraining order in place until the State Supreme Court determines if that 1931 ban is legal.

Today’s hearing is happening at 2 p.m.. Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian will testify today and also be cross examined.