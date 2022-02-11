Hearing for the motion of injuction filed by Windsor Mayor scheduled for Friday afternoon

(WXYZ) — A hearing is scheduled for the motion filed by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Mayor of Windsor filed a motion for an injuction Thursday afternoon as the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continues. Today, the blockade stretches into its fifth day.

Mayor Drew Dilkens is hoping a judge will put an end to it all. The hearing is scheduled for Friday at noon.

Mayor Dilkens has made it clear that he wants this to end peacefully, but he's also certain that this will end as these protesters he says are now chocking the economies of two countries at their busiest border crossing.

“We’ve put a request in to both our provincial and federal governments asking for more boots on the grounds, send us more police officers,” Mayor Dilkens said. “We hope at the end of the day we can get compliance from the people who are on the ground. They have certainly made their point.”

The protesters are angry over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates.

The Biden Administration is calling on Canada to use its federal power to end the blockade.

"This is not only shutting down businesses today, but it's implications will be felt into the future as well," President and CEO of Winsdor-Essex Chamber of Commerce Rakesh Naidu said.

Windsor’s leadership is hoping today’s injuction hearing is one step toward a resolution.

“Something has to give," Mayor Dilkens said. "And if we can’t gain compliance then we bring tow trucks in and many police services in to remove people getting to this crossing.”

This bridge is responsible for 25% of all trade between the United States and Canada.