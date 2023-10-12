World Arthritis Day serves as reminder; recovery and pain reduction are possible

In recognition of World Arthritis Day (October 12) Priority Health wants to raise awareness for the condition and what you can do to get ahead of it.

Arthritis is the nation’s leading cause of disability, affecting nearly 60 million adults and 300,000 children, according to the health insurance provider.

Of the over 100 different forms of arthritis, 5 stand out;

Osteoarthritis (OA)

The most common form, responsible for wearing down the cartilage that caps bones at the joint

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Caused when the body's own immune system attacks joints. Psoriatic patients will see an overproduction of skin cells accompanied by fatigue and joint pain.

Fibromyalgia

A chronic disorder scientists are still trying to figure out. It causes heightened sensitivity to pain

Gout

Uric acid crystallizes in the joint, causing swelling, redness, and severe pain. Flare-ups typically start in your big toe or the lower limbs and can last up to two weeks.

Signs of arthritis

o Pain, swelling, and stiffness in one or multiple joints

o Morning stiffness in and around the affected joints lasting at least one hour

o Pain and stiffness that worsens with inactivity and improves with physical activity

o Reduced range of motion

o Sometimes fever, weight loss, fatigue and/or anemia

Treatments and therapies

o Weight loss

o Exercise/Activity

o Rest

o Assistive devices

o Medication

o Rotating heat and ice

Doctors get the best results at reversing joint damage within about 3-6 months of symptoms starting— so don't wait to mention something!