What to expect during the Open Enrollment Period

The Open Enrollment Period happens every year from November 1 to January 15. It's a time to review and make changes to your current insurance coverage.

You employer's HR department can help you with many questions, but Priority Health gave FOX 17 a checklist for our viewers.



Consider career or relationship changes

Review your family's health care needs

Look at different health plan options

Check your eligibility for monty savings

Look for additional plan benefits and perks

If you're interested in looking at what Priority Health offers, head to their website.

