What to expect during the Open Enrollment Period

The Open Enrollment Period happens every year from November 1 to January 15. It's a time to review and make changes to your current insurance coverage.

You employer's HR department can help you with many questions, but Priority Health gave FOX 17 a checklist for our viewers.

  • Consider career or relationship changes
  • Review your family's health care needs
  • Look at different health plan options
  • Check your eligibility for monty savings
  • Look for additional plan benefits and perks

If you're interested in looking at what Priority Health offers, head to their website.

