What to expect during the Open Enrollment Period

The Open Enrollment Period happens every year from November 1 to January 15. It's a time to review and make changes to your current insurance coverage.
You employer's HR department can help you with many questions, but Priority Health gave FOX 17 a checklist for our viewers.
- Consider career or relationship changes
- Review your family's health care needs
- Look at different health plan options
- Check your eligibility for monty savings
- Look for additional plan benefits and perks
If you're interested in looking at what Priority Health offers, head to their website.
