Mini bagels recalled for undeclared gluten

Feel Good Farms is recalling Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, saying the frozen food item may contain undeclared gluten after discovering some cross-contamination.

“Once we were made aware of trace amounts of gluten cross-contamination to Feel Good Foods’ Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, we contacted the FDA and took swift action to voluntarily recall the impacted product,” said Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods. “As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance. We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”

FDA

The New York-based distributor services retailers nationwide, according to the FDA.

FDA

No other products are affected and those who have an allergy or sensitivity to gluten should throw them away or take it back to where you bought it for a full refund.

FDA

You can also call Feel Good Farms at 1-800-638-8949 or email Customer-Service@FeelGF.com.