‘Lights, Camera, Take Action’: Celebration Cinema’s delicious mental health campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Is grabbing a big ol’ bucket o’ popcorn at the top of your list of ways to support mental health this month?

It should be!

‘Lights

Through the month of May, Celebration Cinema is giving a portion of 50¢ from every large popcorn bucket sold to mental health services in our community.

“Popcorn has always been a force of good in the world,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema.

It’s their way to highlight Mental Health Month (May 1-31) and help those in need find a way through dark times in their lives.

Camera

The best equipment for supporting mental health is an ensemble cast that understands your story and how to help you shine.

Celebration Cinema has a huge list of mental health resources in Kent, Ottawa, Isabella, Clinton, Kalamazoo, and Berrien Counties—plus online options you can peruse while you refill your drink or check for showtimes!

Action!

There are no extra fees or an "opportunity to round up your order" to participate in this popcorn promo— just grab your bucket and enjoy the show knowing you’ve added to the resources available to those who need them.

Ready to get in the director’s seat and help someone you love? Celebration Cinema offers free, 1-hr training sessions from Community of Hearts (in 7 languages!) to help you advocate for friends, family, coworkers, and yourself!

If you’re looking for more of a one-person-show, Celebration Cinema partnered with Wedgwood Christian Services to offer tips to help you write, direct, produce, and star in a little story called Self Care—a feature-length life of building healthy habits for yourself and passing them on to the next generation.