Is it a Cold? The Flu? COVID? RSV? When to see a doctor when the crud hits home

MICHIGAN — While the symptoms start out basically the same; a cough, fever, fatigue— knowing when to get a medical professional involved in your care can make a big difference— especially for those with compromised immune systems.

Here's some advice from Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health:

Which is it?

Flu: Symptoms come on suddenly and include fever, muscle aches, chills and sweats, headache, tiredness and congestion.

COVID: Symptoms are very similar, however with COVID you may lose your sense of smell and taste.

RSV: Symptoms include runny nose, congestion, fever, wheezing

"It's important to note that these symptoms can overlap and having them doesn't necessarily mean you have one specific illness," Dr. Rzeszutko told FOX 17.

And while vaccines remain the #1 tool to prevent all of these ailments, rest, fluids, and acetaminophen (in age-appropriate doses) can make a big difference if you catch a bug.

But when do I see a doctor? Here's a checklist:

Symptoms lasting longer than a couple of weeks

Coughing up thick, greenish-yellow phlegm

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Difficult or painful swallowing

Having chest pain

"If you're feeling unwell, it's best to consult with a health care professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate care," advised Dr. Rzeszutko.

Bottom line, we're still deep in crud season. Arm yourself with your favorite disinfectant, open the windows (if you can) and keep washing your hands. The springtime sun will be upon us soon to help put these germy aggravations back in their place.

