Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center celebrates 20 years of milestones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anniversaries are a time to look back and a time to celebrate.

The Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center turns 20 in November and Corewell Health is doing just that.

On December 4, the healthcare facility will host a celebratory event, looking back at all the milestones— like bringing state-of-the-art care to West Michigan.

"People don't have to travel for their cardiovascular care. I mean, whether they need a major prevention program for primary prevention, you know, at one end of the spectrum to advance therapies like ventricular assist devices or trans heart transplants or lung transplants, we've got that all right here in Grand Rapids," says David Wohns, the center's Division Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine.

IN A HEARTBEAT -

The impact of the Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center on cardiovascular care in West Michigan

1958: West Michigan’s first open-heart surgery

1969: West Michigan’s first coronary artery bypass

1980: West Michigan’s first balloon angioplasty

1989: West Michigan’s first implanted defibrillator

2003: Among first in the state to introduce drug-eluting stents

2004: State’s first accredited 24/7 chest pain center

2004: One of the first in the nation equipped with 3-D X-ray equipment for three-dimensional cardiovascular imaging

2004: Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center opens its doors

2005: West Michigan’s first prosthetic endovascular thoracic aneurysm graft procedure (repairs aneurysms of the aorta in the chest)

2006: West Michigan’s first cardiovascular genetics program

2008: First surgeons in West Michigan to repair defective heart valves robotically

2008: West Michigan’s first Impella miniature heart pump introduced in high-risk angioplasties

2009: Stereotaxis magnetic catheter navigation introduced

2009: West Michigan’s first ventricular assist devices (VADs) implanted for heart failure patients as a planned “bridge” to heart transplant

2010: The Frederik Meijer Heart & Vascular Institute is formed with cardiologist Richard McNamara, M.D., and cardiothoracic surgeon Lawrence Patzelt, M.D., leading its development as co-medical directors

2010 Richard DeVos Heart & Lung Transplant Program is formed

2010: West Michigan’s first heart transplant performed by international cardiac surgeon, Asghar Khaghani, M.D.

2011: First in Michigan to implant MRI-safe pacemaker in Michigan, allowing patients with a pacemaker to undergo safe MRI scans

2011: Second institution in the U.S. accredited by Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence for percutaneous coronary intervention

2013: First lung transplant and first combined heart-lung transplant

2013: First in West Michigan to perform Lariat procedure, minimally invasive technique to tie off a left atrial appendage, which can be a source of blood clots leading to stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib)

2014: Richard DeVos Cardiovascular Research Program is formed as a collaboration with Van Andel Research Institute to bring world-renowned cardiovascular researcher and cardiologist Stefan Jovinge M.D., Ph.D., to Grand Rapids

2014: Richard McNamara Cardiovascular Fellowship Program is established

2017: Corewell Health Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program designated a national Center of Excellence by the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA)

2018: Surgeons complete milestone 100th lung and 100th heart transplants

2018: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital receives accreditation from the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA)

2020: Ryan Madder, M.D., performs the first-ever cross-country simulated telerobotic procedure

2021: Cardiac MRI Suite with Siemens 1.5 Tesla Sola magnet opens on first floor of Meijer Heart Center, providing full spectrum of advanced cardiac imaging

2022: Adult lung transplant one-year patient survival is the best in the nation

2022: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital pediatric heart transplant program recognized as active by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

2022: Edward Murphy, M.D., conducts 300 th lung transplant

lung transplant 2023: New Intensive Care Unit opens on eighth floor of Meijer Heart Center

2024: Corewell Health is the first health system in the Midwest to use pulsed electric fields to address atrial fibrillation in procedure at Meijer Heart Center

The celebration will include videos, remembrances, and remarks from the community built of cardiovascular caregivers and patients alike.

