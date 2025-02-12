Corewell Health lifts pause on pediatric hormone therapies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After assessing the impact of recent policy changes, Corewell Health has decided to reverse their pause on gender-affirming care

"Care decisions are best made between physicians and their patients and families."

—Corewell Health

The healthcare system briefly paused starting new hormone therapies for minors but says they never stopped services for patients already receiving gender-affirming care.

The Executive Order was signed on January 28, 2025, aiming to restrict federal funding for therapies for minors, citing concerns over long-term effects and potential harm.

Per Trump’s order, federal agencies must stop funding research, education and healthcare programs providing or promoting gender-affirming care for minors, FOX 17 reported Monday.

Trump's executive order on transgender healthcare sparks confusion

“It's not that they're stopping it completely. They're still willing to see new people, just maybe not prescribe, if you will, the medical side of things right now, as this thing gets worked out in the courts," Jazz McKinney, executive director of GR's Pride Center explained during that interview. “We still are in adamant disagreement, even with that, because an executive order is not law.”

In response to the order, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nesselissued a statement reminding healthcare providers of their legal obligation to comply with state laws prohibiting discrimination against individuals based on their membership in a protected class.

