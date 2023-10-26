Control what you can, be aware of what you can't to mitigate breast cancer risks

Breast cancer happens to 1 in 9 women and 1 in 833 men— meaning just under 500,000,000 women have it right now while men make up about 1 in every 100 cases.

Staggering as those numbers are, FOX 17 Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says researchers are finding more and more ways we can control our risk and keep an eye on what is still out of our control.

The number one — and most obvious— risk is having breast tissue. While we don't have a choice if we're born with it— we do have choices when it comes to mitigating risks.



Main Risk Factors Level of Control Track Your Risk Next Steps for Heightened Risk Having Breast Tissue 0% Mammograms track tumors, density MRI, biopsy, or (if tumors are found) surgery or mastectomy Family History/Genetics 0% Screen for mutations like BRCA 1 or 2, PALS At high enough risk, a bilateral mastectomy may be appropriate Obesity, belly fat, diabetes 100% BMI is king, but bloodwork numbers will tell the real story. Get a jump on it with a healthy diet, focus on building muscle, and follow your doctor's instructions. Alcohol Consumption 100% If you drink more than 7 servings/wk, you are at high risk. Limit consumption, seek help if you need it Sedentary Lifestyle 100% Bad sleep? Stiff joints? No energy? Always moody or even depressed? Walk for 20min daily, join a group/club, take on an exercise routine or hobby that includes physical activity

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Know your risks and take action now!

Get with your doctor to find out where you are now and how to lower your risks of breast cancer.