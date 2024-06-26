Why brain health should take a front seat for women

FOX 17 Women's Expert Dr. Diana Bitner explains the relationship between a healthy lifestyle, menopause, and Alzheimer's.
Risk factors for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)
—Dr. Diana Bitner
- Being female
- Low estrogen (perimenopause, menopause)
- Metabolic disease: pre-diabetes, diabetes, high cholesterol, high inflammation
- Central obesity Poor quality sleep
- Genetics: ApoE gene mutation
The good news is that the earlier you start to put in place brain-healthy practices, the more difference the changes can make.