Why brain health should take a front seat for women

FOX 17 Women's Expert Dr. Diana Bitner explains the relationship between a healthy lifestyle, menopause, and Alzheimer's.

Risk factors for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

Being female

Low estrogen (perimenopause, menopause)

Metabolic disease: pre-diabetes, diabetes, high cholesterol, high inflammation

Central obesity Poor quality sleep

Genetics: ApoE gene mutation —Dr. Diana Bitner

The good news is that the earlier you start to put in place brain-healthy practices, the more difference the changes can make.

