Why brain health should take a front seat for women

Brain health should take a front seat for women
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 26, 2024

FOX 17 Women's Expert Dr. Diana Bitner explains the relationship between a healthy lifestyle, menopause, and Alzheimer's.

Risk factors for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)
  • Being female
  • Low estrogen (perimenopause, menopause)
  • Metabolic disease: pre-diabetes, diabetes, high cholesterol, high inflammation
  • Central obesity Poor quality sleep
  • Genetics: ApoE gene mutation
—Dr. Diana Bitner

The good news is that the earlier you start to put in place brain-healthy practices, the more difference the changes can make.

