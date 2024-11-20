Alzheimer's cases growing - Here's how to safeguard your brain

Estrogen levels, your diet and exercise, and so many more health indicators are the keys to avoiding Alzheimer's and Dementia, says FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner.

Take control of your health now and talk to your doctor about what steps you can take to safeguard your memory for the future.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube