Alzheimer's Awareness; Memory, health screenings offered in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In need of a basic memory and health check?

It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month— the perfect time to take advantage of events and offerings from community resources in the healthcare industry to do just that.

On Thursday, you can get your memory, vision, blood sugar, and blood pressure checked— for free— at Woodlawn Ministry Center in Grand Rapids.

The event is a partnership between the Dementia Institute and these community partners:

Reliance Community Care Partners

Tandem 365

Atrio Homecare

Holland Home

Calvin Student Nurses Association

Care Resources

Just walk in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for your free screening, refreshments, and door prizes.

