Haiti official: Arrests made in slaying of President Moïse

Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Moise told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will serve out his term despite rising violence, poor economic performance and months of protests over unresolved allegations of corruption in his predecessor’s administration. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 20:40:38-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's Communications Secretary says police have arrested “presumed assassins" of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Frantz Exantus did not provide further details.

The killing Wednesday in which Moïse's wife was seriously injured is sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security.

The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet.

