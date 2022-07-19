(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Tuesday that it is denying all claims submitted to them related to the flooding event in the summer of 2021.

According to a press release from GLWA, they say an independent investigation found that a “heavy and historic rainfall caused basement and surface flooding on June 25/26, not a defect in the regional collection system.”

GLWA defends the decision citing Michigan’s Governmental Liability for Negligence Act and saying that even if everything in the regional system worked ideally, the June event still would have caused basement backups and surface flooding within GLWA’s system, "or any other collection system designed to today’s standard."

Notifications are reportedly being sent to claimants this week.

GLWA said they had an independent investigation done. The report can be found here along with other reports regarding the rain event.

“We understand the difficult situations homeowners and businesses face when flooding occurs,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA’s Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “We are experiencing increased frequency and intensity of storms hitting our region. This is why it’s critical to focus on building resiliency in the regional system. Even before the release of the final report from the Independent Investigators, GLWA began working to implement key infrastructure and process improvements to help address the stresses put on an infrastructure system not built for this level of rain. We remain committed to doing everything within our power and to working closely with our infrastructure partners in southeast Michigan, to help mitigate the impacts of climate change. ”

GLWA said they are working to build system resiliency and ask property owners to take steps to protect themselves in the future, including disconnecting downspouts, checking basement walls and foundation for leaks, disposing of grease properly (not in the drains), and snaking drains and the sewer lateral service line every two years.

