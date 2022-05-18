Watch
News

Actions

Great Lakes expected to continue seasonal rise over next 6 months

Debbie Dingell to hold news conference on proposed cuts to EPA
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Olson
<p>CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Ice covers Lake Michigan on February 18, 2014 near Chicago, Illinois. This winters prolonged cold weather has caused more than 88 percent of the Great Lakes to be covered in ice which is near the record of 95% set in February 1979. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Debbie Dingell to hold news conference on proposed cuts to EPA
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 08:22:58-04

(WXYZ) — Each of the Great lakes is expected to continue its seasonal rise over the next six months, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps released its annual six-month water level forecast, that found the season rise is expected to continue as normal.

Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz said in the latest video from the corps that Lake Superior is forecasted to steadily rise through August or September, and its very near the long-term average.

The rest of the Great Lakes system are above their long-term respective average levels, but well-below record high levels that have been seen over the past few years.

"Lake Superior's water level in April was about an inch below its long-term average," according to Kompoltowicz. "Looking at the forecast for the next 6 months, Superior's level should remain near average."

Water levels on the Great Lakes follow a seasonal pattern, and water levels typically rise due to increased precipitation and enhanced runoff from snowmelt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News