Grand Rapids ready for live-cut tree disposal

The annual tradition of putting up the tree is quickly followed by the annual search for what to do with it once the holidays are over.

If you live in Grand Rapids, the city has you covered.

Free drop-offs

December 30th to January 31st

Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, (Garfield Ave. NW entrance) 231 Marion Ave. NW

Huff Park, (Ball St. parking lot) 2286 Ball Ave. NE

And for year-round disposal, the city's Compost and Yard Waste side is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this winter. Find them at 2001 Butterworth Rd SW.

Pick ups

December 30th to January 31st

You can call the city to have them come get the tree if you need it! The Curbside option comes with a whopping $2.50 price-tag. Just make sure you get it to your pick-up area with the purple Bulk Yard Waste tag attached by 7 a.m. on pick-up day. You can get the tag at City Hall, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

They'll come get it as long as there's not a major snowfall that day, but fines will be assessed if it's not properly tagged.