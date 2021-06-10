Governor Whitmer to invest $250 million on state parks and trail ways

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will invest $250 million to state parks and trail ways in hopes of boosting tourism across Michigan.

The $250 million investment comes from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and will help the backlog of park infrastructure projects across Michigan.

Whitmer is also hoping this modernization boosts the local economy.

“Tourism is vital to Michigan’s economy and to our overall economic health, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Investments in our public spaces make Michigan a more competitive and attractive destination for tourism, position us as a recreation leader, and are critical components of our seasonal and rural economies. This is a valuable use of our federal funds."

On average, every $1 invested in land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit.