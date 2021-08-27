Governor Whitmer orders Michigan flags lowered to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the lives of American service members lost during the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The flags will be lowered from August 27 through August 30.

“We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

On Thursday, two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least 13 American service members. Officials have not yet released the names of those killed in the attack.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, August 31.