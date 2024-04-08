Got your trash ready? Spring clean-ups are coming!

It’s that time of year! County and local clean-ups offer earth-friendly options for cleaning out the garage, basement, or closet.

Here’s where you can bring your junk to make sure it’s properly processed and disposed of this April.

City of Wyoming – April 20



Grand Rapids First Church, Grand Rapids – 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Calhoun County – April 22



Bailey Park on Capital Ave, Battle Creek – Noon-5:30 p.m.

Village of Hopkins – May 18



128 Franklin St – 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Allegan Township – April 20 & May 18



Allegan Township Hall on 118th Ave, Allegan – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fennville – April 19 & 20



Curbside pick-up within city limits

All items must be on the curb the evening of April 18 for residents south of M89 or April 19 for those who live north of M89.

Each location has their own rules for what they’ll accept, but non-hazardous waste, furniture, untreated wood, and more are welcome.

Some are accepting refrigeration units, air conditioners, electronics, and hazardous materials like paints, oil, cleaners, and more. Check your local municipality website for full details.

Community clean-ups are typically for residents only, so make sure to have your ID with you!

These initiatives reduce harmful waste in junkyards and prevent dumping of large items in rural areas, keeping our communities beautiful while protecting wildlife and waterways.

Know of a community clean-up we should share? Send details to News@Fox17Online.com, or reach out through the FOX 17 App.