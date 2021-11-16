Watch
GM removing heated seat option from several vehicles due to chip shortage

Jeff Roberson/AP
In this aerial photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of semiconductors is forcing General Motors to further cut production at six North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory of vehicles made at the plants, but GM says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:32:03-05

(WXYZ) — Heads up for those looking for a new car. General Motors is removing optional heated seats from several 2022 models due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

The automaker said the option will be removed from several Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

Those vehicles are:

  • Chevrolet Colorado
  • Chevrolet Blazer
  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • GMC Canyon
  • GMC Terrain
  • GMC Sierra

GM said the Sierra and Acadia Denali will still have heated seats.

This is the latest effort by the automaker to conserve chips. Earlier this year, GM got rid of an engine idle-stop function in a number of trucks.

