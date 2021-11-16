GM removing heated seat option from several vehicles due to chip shortage

(WXYZ) — Heads up for those looking for a new car. General Motors is removing optional heated seats from several 2022 models due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

The automaker said the option will be removed from several Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

Those vehicles are:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Silverado

GMC Canyon

GMC Terrain

GMC Sierra

GM said the Sierra and Acadia Denali will still have heated seats.

This is the latest effort by the automaker to conserve chips. Earlier this year, GM got rid of an engine idle-stop function in a number of trucks.