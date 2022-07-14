GM, Pilot to add 2K EV chargers at travel stations throughout the U.S.

(WXYZ) — General Motors and Pilot Company announced Thursday they are planning to build a new network of 2,000 fast EV chargers across the country.

The network co-branded as "Pilot Flying J" and "Ultium Charge 360" will be open to all electric vehicle brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the country.

It's the latest nationwide network of EV chargers and comes amid a rise in interest for EVs with gas prices still extremely high.

The goal is to reduce anxiety for those with EVs and will enable long-distance travel with electric vehicles across the United States.

GM customers will be able to get special benefits at these chargers, including exclusive reservations, discounts on charges, a streamlined charging process and more.

According to GM, 78% of the entire U.S. interstate system is within 10 miles of a Pilot or a Flying J location.

Each location plans to have 4-6 charging stalls provided by EVgo, which can charge at a rate of up to 350 kW. The plan to to have them installed at 50-mile intervals across the U.S.

EVgo is also working with GM to add more than 3,000 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.

"We are committed to an all-electric, zero emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.