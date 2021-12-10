Watch
GM CEO says making ventilators changed the company culture

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on July 16, 2019. Barra said Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, that the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Mary Barra
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 10, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of General Motors says the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Mary Barra said the company was able to help a small West Coast ventilator maker start large-scale production in about a month. That gave GM confidence to speed up other tasks.

She told the Automotive Press Association of Detroit on Thursday that the experience helping Ventec Life Systems ramp up production changed GM's culture.

Now the company moves faster on electric vehicles, software and other projects.

