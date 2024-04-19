Get ready to paint the town Honolulu Blue!

LANSING, Mich. — Mark your calendars and grab your gear—April 25 is Honolulu Blue Day in Michigan!

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a declaration out Friday morning, announcing the celebration of the Lions’ historic playoff run last season and the 2024 NFL Draft happening in Detroit.

“…our Lions became America’s team as they fought their way to their first NFC Championship Game in 32 years,” Whitmer wrote in the proclamation. “As we kick off the NFL Draft in Detroit, I encourage every Michigander to loudly and proudly rock their Honolulu Blue.”

The finishing touches are being put in place at Martius Park and Hart Plaza —and the city has been preparing for the big day for months, adding excitement for visitors and updates for businesses and those who call Detroit home.

“The 2024 NFL Draft will spotlight Detroit’s dynamic culture, athletics, attractions, landmarks, and resilience as a place of endless possibility and innovation,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This Draft isn’t just about football. It’s about our future.

"It is the epitome of grit, embodied by the best story in the NFL—the Detroit Lions. Detroit is a special place with a powerful story that can show the world how to reimagine, rebuild, and rise."

—Honolulu Blue Day Proclamation issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer

We’re not saying you have to deck the halls in Honolulu Blue and Silver, but there are worse interior design ideas out there. (Green and yellow, purple and yellow, blue and orange… to name a few.)

