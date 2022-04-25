Watch
General Motors hosting 3-day career fair this week at Factory Zero

We're examining what GM's $2 billion investment in Factory ZERO means for the industry.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 08:18:48-04

(WXYZ) — General Motors is hosting a three-day career fair for jobs at the Factory Zero plant in Detroit and Hamtramck.

The automaker said they are hiring for skilled trade roles and subsystem team members at the plant.

It's happening Monday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday is for skilled trades, Wednesday is for subsystem team members and Tuesday is for both positions.

People are encouraged to apply in person at 2500 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

