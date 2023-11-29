'Gave me hope': MSU students, fans react to hiring of Jonathan Smith as head football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Michigan State fans filed into the Breslin Center to watch coach Tom Izzo in his 29th season, there’s already budding excitement for new head football coach Jonathan Smith to start his first.

“Everyone in my dorm was going crazy when this was announced,” said MSU student Jackson Wynne, a freshman from Chicago. “We actually have hope now, which is a difference from this year.”

Wynne and other students say the hire is breathing new life onto campus, where Smith was officially welcomed Tuesday in his introductory press conference.

“I watched it in class. It was a great experience,” Wynne said of the press conference. “Gave me hope.”

“In the middle of the year when our coach got fired, the morale went down a lot,” said MSU student Clara Bommelje, a sophomore from Los Angeles. “I think now that we have a coach, we’re moving in the right direction.”

During back-to-back losing seasons at MSU, Smith had back-to-back winning seasons at Oregon State. Fans young and old hope he brings that success to East Lansing.

“He seems dynamic. His players seem to like him a lot. I think he brings a lot to the program,” MSU fan and former faculty member Blake Casher said. “Offensive minded, he was a quarterback, so that part is good. We've had defensive coaches and now finally, we get an offensive coach.”

“I think he'll bring some good things to the football team,” MSU fan Brady Foote of Williamston said. “Hopefully, we get their (Oregon State) quarterback who might transfer in. So, I'm hoping next year will be a better year for us.”

With hopes of success on the field, MSU fans also say they like what they see off the field. They hope Smith will bring a positive light to the university for years to come.

“I honestly love the low ego he has. It's very different than what we had in the past without saying names,” Wynne said. “He really cares about the team more than himself and it really shows with how he wants to move this program forward.”

Smith was also an offensive coordinator at both Boise State and Washington before going to Oregon State.

