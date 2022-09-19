Gas prices trending downward in Michigan

Gas prices are trending downward throughout Michigan, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said that prices are down 4 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.81 per gallon. That's 13 cents less than this time last month but 65 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are down about 3 cents to an average of $3.91 per gallon, but 65 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased and gas stocks declined, while oil prices continue to fluctuate.

“After some price fluctuations, Michigan motorists are beginning to see prices drop once again,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand continues to fall, alongside lower crude prices, then gas prices will likely continue to decline.”