Gas prices in Michigan fall for the 4th straight week

Posted at 8:00 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:00:31-05

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are continuing to fall after reaching 2021 highs a few weeks ago.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for gas in the state dropped 7 cents to $3.25 per gallon. That's 14 cents less than this time last month and $1.21 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped 5 cents to $3.31 per gallon, which is still $1.28 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, crude oil prices are falling after OPEC+ decided to ramp up production.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.38), Ann Arbor ($3.35), Traverse City ($3.34)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.13), Benton Harbor ($3.17), Lansing ($3.17)
