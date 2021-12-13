Gas prices drop once again in Michigan, 22 cents cheaper than last month

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan have fallen once again. According to AAA Michigan, prices are down 6 cents to an average of $3.19 per gallon in the state.

That price is 22 cents less than this time last month but still $1.18 more than this time last year.

AAA reports drivers in the state are paying an average of $47 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas.

In metro Detroit, gas prices dropped about 2 cents to an average of $3.29 per gallon. That's $1.26 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, oil futures have brought some stability in prices, but there is some upward pressure after news that Mexico might now have as much oil to export next year.

“Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump due to lower crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While crude oil prices increased slightly last week, there are still concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and tighter travel restrictions.”