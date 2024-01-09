Watch Now
Froot Loops celebrates Michigan's national championship with special box; here's how to get it

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 09, 2024
In honor of Michigan's national championship win on Monday night, Kellogg's is celebrating with a limited-edition box of Froot Loops.

The box, which says "Go Bloo" on it, will showcase Toucan Sam with "Championship loops," maize and blue, the Michigan winged helmet and the fight song "Hail to the Victors."

According to Kellogg's, the limited-edition box is for celebratory purposes only and does not contain any actual Froot Loops.

The company said there are only 1,000 boxes available and they will cost $18.17 in honor of the year the University of Michigan was founded.

You can find more information on the Kellogg's website.

