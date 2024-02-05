Free movie nights celebrate activist in 'Rustin'

GRAND HAVEN AND HOLLAND, Mich. — Two free movie nights will celebrate civil rights activist, Bayard Rustin.

The Momentum Centers in Holland and Grand Haven will be showing the movie Rustin this month.

The biopic centers around his role in planning the 1963 March on Washington and stars Chris Rock, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Audra McDonald, and Colman Domingo as Rustin.

February 9, starting at 5 p.m.

The Momentum Center Grand Haven

Free Dinner & Movie

401 N. Seventh St, in Grand Haven

Rustin starts at 6 p.m.

February 12, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Momentum Center Holland

Free Popcorn & Movie

345 W. 14th St, in Holland

The film is rated PG 13 for some violence, sexual material, language, brief drug use, and smoking.