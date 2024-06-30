Four people struck by lightning at Mud Bash at Milan Raceway

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people were struck by lightning last night at Mud Bash at Milan Raceway, according to the Milan Fire Department.

The department tells us that four people told them they were struck by lightning.

All those people were checked for injuries. Two of those people were taken to the hospital, but ultimately, no injuries were reported. The two hospitalized lightning strike victims were released from the hospital this afternoon.

"This was a very scary situation that could have ended much worse," said the fire department in a Facebook post. "We are thankful that there were no serious injuries!"

Mud Bash concludes today, with Open Bogs and Dirt Tracks open until 6 p.m.