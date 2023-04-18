Former WMU police officer arrested for child porn, 1 year after human trafficking arrest

Nearly 1 year to the day since being arrested as part of a Kalamazoo County human trafficking investigation, former WMU Public Safety Officer, Abraham Martin Hohnke was arrested again in Grand Traverse County— this time for child pornography.

Abraham Hohnke's original April 13, 2022 arrest was made public just a few days later in a press conference. He and two others were accused of human trafficking in the first investigation by KHOST— Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office Human Oppression Strike Team.

Hohnke took a deal in September, pleading guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

FOX 17

Today, FOX 17 found the Grand Traverse County Sheriff got evidence from the FBI showing Hohnke— who had moved to Traverse Bay and was still on probation from Kalamazoo County— was uploading child sexually abusive material in a private social media group.

https://www.facebook.com/grandtraversesheriff/posts/pfbid0ofoKuyzn4dssvLCuhm1h7HXLw5m5wWPaWjDVuSiQV94cSBdJbU81GgiVvVuRe9Kdl

Charges were authorized Thursday, and Hohnke was arrested Monday, April 17.

More evidence was collected during the investigation and Hohnke is now in the Grand Traverse County Jail.