Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Oakland County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Michigan Saturday evening.

He spoke to a large group of people at the Oakland County International Airport.

“I was excited… I’m going to vote for him, I voted for him last time,” said Denise Sophiea, Birmingham resident.

Trump touched on a number of topics during his rally including the charges he is facing in different states.

The last time Trump visited Michigan was during the UAW Strike against the Big Three automakers.

He mentioned the union during his rally speech and even brought up a UAW worker to the stage.

Trump is the front runner in the Republican Presidential Primaries.

He mentioned his opponent Nikki Haley during the rally.

“Nikki Haley, have you heard of her? She wants to extend the minimum age of social security by 10 years,” said Trump.

A spokesperson from Nikki Haley’s campaign team sent 7 Action News a statement about Trump’s visit.

Republicans are tired of losing, because that is all we have done for the past seven years. Trump lost in 2018, 2020, and 2022. He lost the House, Senate, and White House. He’s even losing his court cases. And general election polls show he loses to or ties with Joe Biden while Nikki Haley wins big. The choice is clear: Lose with Donald Trump’s endless chaos. Or win with Nikki Haley.



Early voting for the presidential primaries in Michigan began on Saturday.

The final day to vote in the Michigan primaries is February 27th.

Watch the remarks here.