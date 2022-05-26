Former FBI exec, Detroit native shares knowledge of active shooters in book 'Stop the Killing'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Detroit native Katherine Schweit heard about the shootings at Oxford High that took the lives of four students and injured others including a teacher, she was frustrated and even angry that the killings continue.

Then Tuesday, it was Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

"It makes me so frustrated because I've worked so hard for 10 years, as have 1000s of others, trying to find a way to beat this scourge that we're dealing with," Schweit told 7 Action News Wednesday.

Schweit is a retired FBI executive who recently authored the book Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis.

In the book and on her free podcast, Schweit said she discusses things we can each do to help stop the killings. She adds that there is no single solution tied to guns, mental health, or video games.

"It is a whole bunch of things that need to be done and you need to do the things that you can do," said Schweit, who also led the FBI in their active shooter research and training.

"If you're a parent, you need to take care of your kids. You don't need to be buying them guns when they're teenagers - you need to know what they're doing. If you're at work, you need to see if your coworkers are under distress. If you have friends who are having relationship issues, support them," Schweit said. "Those things may all sound simple, and those are the kinds of human things that we need to do, but in fact, individuals who are on these trajectories towards violence suffer the exact same situations."

According to the FBI, there were 61 incidents of active shooters in 2021. Sixty of those shooters were male.

