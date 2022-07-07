DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit police officer gave away free ice cream to officers Wednesday in response to a viral social media post by a vegan ice cream shop.

Last week, Cold Truth Soft Serve in Midtown posted on Instagram that officers wearing body armor would not be served. The post led to an onslaught of negative reviews.

In response, the retired officer parked an ice cream truck around the corner from the store and gave away free ice cream to first responders.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department, Wayne State University Police Department and other departments lined up in support and for a free treat.

“I think it’s a way of saying hey, don’t listen to those guys. We love you, keep doing what you’re doing and we appreciate you. It doesn’t go unnoticed," former DPD officer Bryan Ede said.

The owner of Cold Truth said he was not against police, but was against officers wearing tactical gear, saying it could intimidate customers.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White called the post shameful.

