Ford to invest $2 billion in 3 Michigan plants & create 2K jobs producing new Ranger & Mustang

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company announced Thursday it plans to invest $3.7 billion in facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri with plans to add more than 6,200 manufacturing jobs.

According to the automaker, it also plans to convert nearly 3,000 temporary UAW-Ford workers to permanent full-time status and provide all hourly employees healthcare benefits on the first day of employment.

Ford said Michigan will get the largest investment – $2 billion for three assembly plants in Michigan. The investments will include creating nearly 2,000 jobs at the plants.

According to Ford, the investments will aim to increase production at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to increase production of the all-new F-150 Lightning to 150,000 per year.

Ford also plans to produce an all-new Ranger pickup at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and an all-new Mustang coupe at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

In Ohio, Ford will invest $1.5 billion to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle, and Missouri will get a $95 million investment to increase production of the Ford Transit and an all-new E-Transit electric van.

“This announcement is a testament to UAW members who contribute their skill, experience, and knowledge to the success of Ford Motor Company,” says UAW President Ray Curry. “We are always advocating to employers and legislators that union jobs are worth the investment. Ford stepped up to the plate by adding these jobs and converting 3000 UAW members to permanent, full-time status with benefits.”

“The essential necessity of quality healthcare and full-time employment are longstanding principles that have been communicated to the Company by the UAW International Union and our UAW Local Unions since our inception,” adds UAW Vice President and Director of UAW’s Ford Department Chuck Browning. “I applaud the actions of Ford Motor Company to address these issues outside the realm of collective bargaining. These unprecedented steps taken by Bill Ford Jr. and CEO Jim Farley are both a refreshing and innovative approach to labor relations that delivers great benefit when most needed by our hard-working members.”

“Ford is America’s Number 1 employer of hourly autoworkers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles – from an all-new Mustang to new EVs – right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford. “I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor.”