Ford releases images, brochures for more than 300 past concept vehicles

Ford Motor Company has released hundreds of photos from concept cars across the Ford brand inside its Heritage Vault, giving car lovers a chance to see some unique cars.

According to Ford, there are over 300 different concept vehicles from Ford, Lincoln and Mercury.

The vault will show off different images, brochures and more from the automaker's creativity dating back more than 100 years.

The Ford Heritage Vault launched in 2022 is Ford's "comprehensive global collection" with over 14,000 total brochures and photographs.

Some of the concept vehicles that are now included in the vault include:

