Ford expands home delivery service, adds changes to FordPass Rewards Loyalty Program

(WXYZ) — Ford plans to expand its Pickup & Delivery service, beginning Sept. 13.

The service allows people to get their vehicles serviced while staying at home. Customers could schedule the service through their dealerships, have their vehicle picked up from their home and returned the same day when the service was complete.

Ford will now make it available to all FordPass Rewards members. The company says it aspires to be the industry leader in remote services by the end of 2021.

The automaker is also strengthening its FordPass Rewards program by adding Tiers – Blue, Silver and Bronze – to reward and recognize its most loyal customers. Each higher Tier unlocks exclusive membership benefits and enhanced opportunities, giving customers even more ways to redeem Points. Members in the top two tiers, Silver and Blue, will be eligible for complimentary Pickup & Delivery services.

“With remote services proving critical during the pandemic, we’re now making it widely accessible to Ford owners,” said Elena Ford, the company’s chief customer experience officer, in a press release. “It’s our job to look after our customers, and being flexible, respecting their time and giving them peace of mind through services like Pickup & Delivery is one way we can do that. Coupled with tiers, which provides yet another way to engage with the FordPass Rewards program, we are helping to ensure the value of owning a Ford vehicle gets better over time.”