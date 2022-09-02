Folds of Honor awards nearly 9K scholarships worth $40M, breaking record

(WXYZ) — Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members, announced it has awarded nearly 9,000 scholarships worth about $40 million for the 2022-23 education year.

The military foundation, which was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney in 2007, has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships valued at nearly $200 million since it started.

This year was a record-breaking year, according to Folds of Honor, which was reached through the help of individual donations, corporate donations, golf and other fundraising events, and help from 31 local Folds of Honor chapters.

"From where we started, to where we are today is something I never could have imagined,” Rooney said in a statement. “This foundation started above our garage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 15 years ago, and has positively impacted the lives of nearly 44,000 military dependents who deserve and need our help."

This year will also be the first that FOlds of Honor will provide scholarships for master's degrees, doctorate or professional programs.

Funds were also available for some people to get a second bachelor's degree or a trade/technical program certification.

Folds of Honor said 41% of the students are minorities.

“While we were able to award more scholarships than ever before, the need is still great,” Rooney said. “Our goal is to be able to provide a scholarship to every qualified applicant each year, and we are committed to doing just that. I’m confident that we will continue to evolve and meet the demands of the individuals that we serve.”