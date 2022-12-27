Flight cancellations affect Rose Parade Travel plans for the Rockford High School Marching Band

ROCKFORD, MI — Almost a year and a half in the making, the Rockford High School Marching Band is now just days away from a once-in-a-lifetime trip: marching in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

But now, mass flight cancellations following the recent winter storm, are affecting the bands travel plans as one of their three flights have been cancelled. On Tuesday, more than 60% of flights from Southwest Airlines were canceled and the Airline warned that in the days ahead it would operate at just over a third of its usual schedule.

By comparison, American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

Rockford High School Director of Bands Brian Phillips says on Thursday, December 29th, the band is bussing to Chicago's Midway and O'Hare airports for three separate flights. Two of which are out of Midway and one out of O'Hare.

Phillips says both of the band's Midway flights are booked through Southwest, one of which is canceled. The other is still scheduled on time.

The flight out of O'Hare is booked through United.

Right now, Phillips says they are working closely with the travel agency to make adjustments and get the band to California.

He says, "I'm confident our tour coordinators will find a solution. They have had to deal with issues like this in the past with other bands, and have our students' best interests in mind."

This isn't the first time that the Rockford Band program has performed on a National stage. In 2017, the Rockford Band performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Plus, 2022 marked their fifth consecutive state title through the Michigan Competing Band Association.

The nationally televised Rose Parade runs from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

This is a developing story.

