Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Visar Kryeziu/AP
A Ukrainian refugee pushes her baby in a pushchair as they arrive at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 16:08:44-05

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — Lines of vehicles are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that are advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that over 150,000 people have fled into neighboring countries. A spokeswoman says "the numbers and the situation is changing minute by minute."

The agency says up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further. Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania. Others waited 23 hours in a fenced-off border area where there was no food or water.

