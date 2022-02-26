Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — Lines of vehicles are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that are advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that over 150,000 people have fled into neighboring countries. A spokeswoman says "the numbers and the situation is changing minute by minute."

The agency says up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further. Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania. Others waited 23 hours in a fenced-off border area where there was no food or water.