FEMA opens document drop-off center in Ypsilanti to assist residents affected by June 25-26 flooding

(WXYZ) — FEMA is opening a document drop-off center in Ypsilanti to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by the severe storms and flooding on June 25-26.

The center will be located at the

Ypsilanti Township Civic Center on 7200 S. Huron River Drive.

Hours for the center will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The drive thru drop-off center will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about FEMA assistance programs.

If applicants prefer to submit documentation or sit down and discuss their case with a FEMA or SBA representative in-person, they can visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) already open in the area.

Individuals can find their nearest recovery center at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

If you have been asked by FEMA to provide additional documentation, read your FEMA letter carefully and make sure you have everything you need when you arrive at the drop-off center.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—you can mail, fax or submit them online as well. Information on these options can be found in your FEMA letter.

Applicants and staff at the centers will be required to follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidance.

Before visiting any center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net];

Using the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]; or

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) can call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.

FEMA assistance is currently available to residents in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The deadline for individuals to apply for disaster assistance is Sept. 13, 2021.

