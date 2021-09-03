Federal unemployment benefits end this weekend. Here's what you need to know

The additional federal unemployment benefits given to Americans as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and continued under the American Rescue Plan Act is set to end September 4.

Since March 15, 2020, more than 2.4 million Michiganders have received more than $38 billion in unemployment benefits. About 442,000 Michiganders will see their pandemic unemployment assistance benefits end.

Here’s what you need to know according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity:

What unemployment benefits are expiring September 4?

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): for the self-employed, freelancers, independent contractors and others who don't qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): additional benefits for those on regular unemployment claims after their regular benefits have been exhausted.

Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC): The extra $300 a week for all eligible claimants.

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC): an additional $100 per week to certain claimants who have earned at least $5,000 in net self-employment income.

When will I receive my last payment for federal benefits?

September 4 is the last week for which you can receive federal benefits. You may file your weekly certification for that week on or after Sept. 5, and if eligible, you will receive payment for your last week of federal benefits.

What if I still have weeks remaining on my claim?

The Sept. 4 end date applies even if you still have benefit weeks left on your claim. No PUA, PEUC, PUC or MEUC benefits will be paid for weeks ending after Sept. 4 because of the expiration of these programs.

What if I have weeks before Sept. 4 that still haven’t been paid?

If you are eligible for benefits for those weeks, we will continue to process and pay benefits for weeks you claimed through the week ending Sept. 4.

What if my claim is still being reviewed or I have filed an appeal?

If there is an issue with your claim, we will continue to work on it. If it’s determined that you are eligible for benefits, you will receive those retroactively.

If I am receiving PEUC, will I be eligible for regular state benefits after Sept. 4?

Some claimants receiving PEUC benefits may be eligible for state benefits. To apply, log into your MiWAM account. Under Account Alerts, click the link to reopen/file a claim.

Do I have to do anything to close my account with UIA?

No. But you should continue to respond to any of our requests for information. Even if you have stopped claiming benefits or found a job, we might still need to contact you. Continue to check your account for the next year to assure no new claims have been filed in your name. If you see signs of fraud file a fraud or identity theft referral through your MiWAM account or contact the UIA’s fraud hotline at 866-500-0017.

Will I be able to continue using my UIA debit card?

Yes. Because UIA changed its debit card provider, any unemployment funds received as of Aug. 25, 2021, will post to the new U.S. Bank debit card. However, if you have funds remaining on your Bank of America card, you can continue to use it until Nov. 30, 2021. Be sure to review all Bank of America correspondence regarding deadlines and how to access funds on Bank of America’s debit cards.

What other type of assistance is available to me?

There are numerous programs and resources available to support you and your next steps. Start your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect by visiting MITalent.org. This free resource will help you search through the more than 90,000 jobs currently available in Michigan. Additionally, access services such as career exploration, resume assistance, interview skills, classroom and on-the-job-training, virtual and in-person job fairs and more though your local Michigan Works! service center. Call 800-285-WORKS or visit michiganworks.org.

You can apply for healthcare coverage, food and cash assistance through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ MiBridges system. Visit Michigan.gov/mibridges to get started.

