Father, son and family friend seriously injured after boat explosion on Pontiac Lake

PONTIAC LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people — a father, his son and a friend — have been seriously injured on Pontiac Lake after police say the boat they were on exploded on Sunday afternoon.

Search and Rescue personnel with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene just after 1 p.m., with authorities saying the fire burned out by the time they got there.

We're told that a 45-year-old Waterford Township man, his son and a friend, both 16, were on a 17-foot Chris-Craft boat at the public boat launch near M-59 and Williams Lake Road when the explosion happened.

All three people have been hospitalized after the explosion. One boy is considered to be in critical condition, with burns on 50 percent of his body. The other boy and his dad suffered severe burns, but they are in stable condition.

Investigators say that the boat exploded when the ignition was turned on. The search and rescue team is investigating the cause of the explosion.